Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 21-24, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 21-24, 2020

October 12, 2020

Judgments Recorded August 21, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KENYON, SAMANTHA L. 37 FITCH STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: LIBERTY MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY Attorney: MURPHY, DENNIS D Amount: $5,526.95 WALLNER, RONALD A. 247 CHIMNEY HILL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: BURGART, STEPHEN R DDS Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $3,964.98 WILLIAMS, MICHAEL et ano 385 MOSLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS CENTURION BANK Attorney: MIGLIACCIO, ANTHONY J Amount: $7,060.07 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ...

