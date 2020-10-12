Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 24, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 24, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CORDARO, LESL CORNELL Favor: USA/IRS 3399 ELMWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 KING, THELMA Favor: USA/IRS 186 GATEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 LANEY, ROBERT Favor: TOBEY COURT HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MECHANICS LIEN CORBIN, MARGARET Favor: FLEETWOOD ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES Amount: $19,100.00 48 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

