Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 29, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Sept. 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded September 29, 2020 117 NOT PROVIDED LEON, AARON & WARD, TARA Property Address: 8 OLD BROOK TRAIL, , NY 14472, MENDON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $208,120.00 14420 CHILDS, JANICE C & WEBSTER, JANICE C Property Address: 415 BURCH FARM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $82,500.00 SHARKHOUSE LLC Property Address: 1444 ...

