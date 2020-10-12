Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 21-25, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 21-25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 21, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded August 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BENNEM, CYNTHIA Appoints: BENNEM, SETH BONOSKY, ADAM W Appoints: KENYON, EDWARD C BRIZEE, CAITLIN Appoints: BRIZEE, TRUMAN CUNNINGHAM, COLLEEN M Appoints: HICKEY, BRIAN DATSKO, MARY Appoints: BOYER, GEORGANNE FEDERAL ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo