Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Miller

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Miller

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Victim as stranger – Denial of responsibility – Psychological defect People v. Miller KA 19-00487 Appealed from Wayne County Court  Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. The defendant was convicted by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo