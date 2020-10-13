Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Executive orders: SEIU Local 200 v. Trump

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Executive orders Administrative Procedure Act – Preliminary injunction SEIU Local 200 v. Trump 19-4143-cv Judges Winter, Raggi, and Chin Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the denial of a request for a preliminary injunction to enjoin the implementation of three Executive Orders relating to federal labor-management relations. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court ...

