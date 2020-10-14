Don't Miss
Home / News / Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on court

Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on court

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN October 14, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett presented herself Wednesday in her final round of Senate confirmation questioning as a judge with a conservative approach and deeply held personal and religious beliefs but committed to keeping an open mind in rulings on the court. Senate Republicans are championing President Donald Trump's pick, an originalist who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo