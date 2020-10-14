Don't Miss
Home / News / Bernard Cohen, lawyer who took on mixed marriage laws, dies

Bernard Cohen, lawyer who took on mixed marriage laws, dies

By: The Associated Press MATTHEW BARAKAT October 14, 2020 0

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Bernard S. Cohen, who successfully pursued a landmark legal challenge to a Virginia law banning interracial marriage and later went on to a successful political career as a state legislator, has died. He was 86. Cohen and legal colleague Phil Hirschkop represented Richard and Mildred Loving, a white man and Black woman ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo