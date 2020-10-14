Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct.1, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct.1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 1, 2020 127 14420 CASO, ANTONIO M to RAS CLOSING SERVICES LLC Property Address: 11 LARRIGAN CROSSING, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12401 Page: 0164 Tax Account: 054.02-2-2 Full Sale Price: $172,500.00 FANNIE MAE et ano to PAUL, KEITH R Property Address: 67 WESTWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12401 Page: 0235 Tax Account: 069.10-3-19 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo