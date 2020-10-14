Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 26, 2020

October 14, 2020

Judgments Recorded August 26, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EMLER, ROBERT D 2638 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: EMLER, AMBER L et ano Amount: $8,801.67 HEMMERICK, KIMBERLY 2197 IRELAND ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SLAMOWITZ, MITCHELL G Amount: $900.00 HOUSER, MICHAEL 111 EAST AVENUE APARTMENT 705, ROCHESTER NY 14604 Favor: HYLAND, AVERY et ano Amount: $62,836.66 MCGRIFF, RONNIE PO BOX 926, HUDSON NY 12534 Favor: ANTHONY, TAWANNA ...

