Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 26, 2020 LIEN RELEASE MAXIMUM INCOME PARTNERS Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 1368 MANITOU ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 MECHANICS LIEN BENJAMIN, REBECCA Favor: XACT CONTRACTING SOLUTIONS Amount: $6,500.00 261 WILDBRIAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 STROYER, JAY Favor: SOLAR INNOVATIONS INC Amount: $73,351.33 1534 CREEK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14625

