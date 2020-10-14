Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 1, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 1, 2020 136 14420 ADKINS, IVAN C III Property Address: 11 LARRIGAN CROSSING, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $163,875.00 LLOYD, MICHAEL R & LLOYD, YONG IN Property Address: 8 GLENDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $45,000.00 PAUL, KEITH Property Address: 67 WESTWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

