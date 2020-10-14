Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Aug. 27-28, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 27, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ELSBREE, CARL J Appoints: EDGETT, ROBIN CARLA GERACI, MARCIA Appoints: GERACI, BONNIE L MARSHALL, CHRISTA MARIE Appoints: MARSHALL, NORMAN JOHN JR OWEN, ROBERT C Appoints: DARLING OWEN, DOUGLAS STONE, MARY P Appoints: STONE, FREDERICK T Powers of Attorney Recorded August 28, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC INFIELD, RYAN F Appoints: ...

