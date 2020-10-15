Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: NY Schools Ins. Reciprocal v. Kalbliesh

October 15, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident SUM coverage – Corporate policy – Arbitration NY Schools Ins. Reciprocal v. Kalbliesh CA 19-00260 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The respondent, while working as a student monitor/aide, sustained injuries when the van in which she was riding was struck by another motor vehicle. The van ...

