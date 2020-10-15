Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

By: The Associated Press October 15, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination cleared a key hurdle Thursday as Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans powered past Democrats' objections in the drive to confirm President Donald Trump's pick before the Nov. 3 election. The panel set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett's nomination to the full Senate for a final ...

