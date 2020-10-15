NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Unadvertised award” Opinion 20-91

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Unadvertised award Not-for-profit organization – Fund-raising dinner Opinion 20-91  Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may receive an unadvertised award at a not-for-profit organization’s fund-raising dinner and briefly express his gratitude for the award and for having the opportunity to serve as board chair before taking the bench. Opinion: The Committee ...

