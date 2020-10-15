Second Circuit – Immigration and Nationality Act: Rodriguez v. Barr

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration and Nationality Act — First-degree sexual abuse Rodriguez v. Barr 18-1070 Judges Winter, Walker, and Carney Background: The petitioner sought review of a decision finding him removable for having been convicted of an aggravated felony. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, an aggravated felony includes murder, rape, or sexual abuse ...

