Second Circuit – Individuals with Disability Act: D.S. v. Trumbull Board of Education

By: Daily Record Staff October 15, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Individuals with Disability Act Independent educational Evaluation – Parental disagreement D.S. v. Trumbull Board of Education 19-644 Judges Winter, Wesley, and Sullivan Background: D.S. is a child with a disability who receives special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. His parents appealed from the denial of summary judgment and ...

