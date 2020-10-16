Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Ortiz

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Substantial evidence – Victim’s age People v. Ortiz KA 19-00977 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the court’s ...

