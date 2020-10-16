Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

By: The Associated Press October 16, 2020 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor, a federal judge ruled Friday in Grand Rapids. A two-day preliminary hearing this week featured testimony by one of the FBI agents who ran the investigation, relying on confidential informants and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo