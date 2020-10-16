Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded August 31, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BERMUDEZ, MARY 209 CENTER, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ILECKI, WILLIAM Amount: $3,682.30 MEADE, CHRISTOPHER 301 DOWNSVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: GIRVIN & FERLAZZO PC Amount: $1,424.58 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT RAFORTH, STEPHEN R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GLADNEY, SANDRA Favor: DISCOVER BANK JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT ROBINSON, ...

