Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 31, 2020 LIEN RELEASE HARRIS, DEANNA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MCINTYRE, CATINA Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 294 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Liens Filed Recorded September 1, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CROSSING BORDERS LLC Favor: USA/IRS 151 FARM BROOK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 LAPIETRA, JAMES Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT LIPP, GEORGE B Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo