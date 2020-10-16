Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 1-2, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 1-2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 1, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BORDONARO, CHARLES D Appoints: JUDD, LISA M BORLAND, WILLIAM Appoints: BORLAND, ROBERT FAZIO, PAUL F Appoints: MYERS, TAMMY FOWLER, LAURA B Appoints: FOWLER, JULIE S Powers of Attorney Recorded September 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHANTHALANGSI, VIPHAVAN Appoints: SISOMPON, ANNA EMERICK, WILLIAM JOHN Appoints: EMERICK, AMY FENNELL, NATHANIEL T Appoints: LEESS, MICHAEL D FINANCIAL SECURITY ASSURANCE INC Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo