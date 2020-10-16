Don't Miss
Home / News / NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

NY officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

By: The Associated Press October 16, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — With the clock ticking down to Election Day, officials are cautiously optimistic New York has fixed problems with mail-in voting that led to delays and disenfranchisement in a rocky June primary. As many as 4 to 5 million New Yorkers are expected to cast absentee ballots after Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized their ...

