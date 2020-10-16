Second Circuit – Immigration: Santana v. Barr

Don't Miss
October 16, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Aggravated Felony – Agency interpretation of statute Santana v. Barr 18-2755 Judges Livingston, Lohier, and Nardini Background: The Board of Immigration Appeals determined that the petitioner’s conviction for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property is an aggravated felony offense, even though the stolen property need not have been stolen by means ...

