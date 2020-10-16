Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Title VII: Mandala v. NTT Data Inc.

Second Circuit – Title VII: Mandala v. NTT Data Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff October 16, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Title VII Disparate impact – National statistics – Representative of applicant pool Mandala v. NTT Data Inc. 19-2308 Judges Chin, Sullivan, and Nardini Background: The plaintiffs were hired at a technology services provider before their offers of employment were revoked because of past criminal convictions. Citing national statistics showing that African Americans ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo