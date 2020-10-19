Don't Miss
Belveron Partners acquires controlling interest in Conifer

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 19, 2020 0

A partnership that began in December has come to fruition 10 months later with Belveron Partners acquiring controlling interest in Conifer Realty. The deal provides Rochester-based Conifer with an infusion of capital, ensuring the company’s ability to maintain growth and continuity. Conifer, founded in 1975, specializes in the development, construction and management of affordable housing communities ...

