Convictions upheld in split decision

Convictions upheld in split decision

By: Bennett Loudon October 19, 2020

  In a split decision, a state appellate court has upheld the drug and weapon convictions of a man who was arrested after someone told police he was “ripped off” by the defendant in a drug deal. Paul Edwards pleaded guilty in November 2017 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a ...

