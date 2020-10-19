Don't Miss
LawNY gets technology grant

By: Bennett Loudon October 19, 2020 0

Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY) has been awarded a $192,400 Technology Initiative Grant (TIG) from the Legal Services Corporation to improve the organization’s use of technology in helping low-income individuals with civil legal needs. The TIG program supports legal aid organizations in developing and replicating technologies that improve efficiency and provide greater access to ...

