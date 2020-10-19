Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 6, 2020 101 NOT PROVIDED GLOVER, STEVEN et ano to GLOVER, STEVEN Property Address: 719-721 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12403 Page: 0287 Tax Account: 121.67-3-5 Full Sale Price: $72,650.00 14416 GREEN, GRACE O et al to NELSON, HUNTER M Property Address: 1503 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12403 Page: 0223 Tax Account: 128.02-1-13.4 Full Sale ...

