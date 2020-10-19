Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 6, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 6, 2020 127 NOT PROVIDED ALAIMO, LOUIS Property Address: 110 WEDGEWOOD DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $144,750.00 ALAIMO, LOUIS Property Address: 28 HORIZON DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $120,250.00 HARTLINE, TAYLOR Property Address: 275-114 OWENS ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: KRONOS TODAY LLC Amount: $91,510.00 SUHR, JONATHAN S Property Address: 114 ...

