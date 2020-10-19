Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump-appointed judges under an election-year political lens

Trump-appointed judges under an election-year political lens

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI October 19, 2020 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson, a Trump administration appointee who bucked the president's conservative base by blocking a Tennessee law that restricts mail-in voting, had an announcement to make before wrapping up his decision: it had nothing to do with politics. The declaration dropped as lower-court judges, like Richardson, face greater scrutiny over ...

