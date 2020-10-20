Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

Christopher J. Lattuca has joined Vahey Getz LLP as an associate attorney. Lattuca has experience in civil actions such as breach of contract, business torts, construction disputes, personal injury and insurance claims. He also served as a visiting speech and debate instructor at the University of Rochester. Lattuca received his law degree at Syracuse University ...

