Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / GRAWA President’s Message: Self-care is crucial for your health, and GRAWA can help

GRAWA President’s Message: Self-care is crucial for your health, and GRAWA can help

By: Special to The Daily Record Randi Proukou October 20, 2020 0

October is a meaningful month, calling our attention to Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness especially. It also contains a week for Mental Illness Awareness, as well as National Depression Screening Day and World Mental Health Day. The overarching theme for October suggests continuing self-care, a carryover from September, which is officially Self Care ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo