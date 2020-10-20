Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 7, 2020 75 NOT PROVIDED 364 FITCH LLC to 4551 CHESTNUT LLC Property Address: 45-51 CHESTNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12403 Page: 0578 Tax Account: 121.24-1-14 Full Sale Price: $1,300,000.00 14420 KASEMAN PROPERTIES LLC to RYAN, DAWN et ano Property Address: 505 LAWRENCE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12403 Page: 0515 Tax Account: 030.04-1-29 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo