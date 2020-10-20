Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 3-10, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 3, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AWAKENED SECRETS 243 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - GRAHAM, SHANIKA & MCCLOUD, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER 243 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - & 243 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - TILLISON EMPIRE 582 LAGRANGE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - TILLISON, CHARLES JR 195 ...

