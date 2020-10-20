Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 3-10, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 3-10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 3, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KUBIAK, DANIEL H 97 SQUIRRELS HEATH ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ Amount: $8,536.24 Stacked Wines, LLC STACKED WINES, LLC STACKED WINES, LLC, STACKED WINES, LLC STACKED WINES, LLC STACK Favor: Hammer Packaging Corp. Attorney: PORTMAN, ELLIOTT M Amount: $15,710.55 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT EZROW, LARRY J Favor: EZROW, LESLIE A JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MOORE, JOSEPHINE Favor: UNITED ...

