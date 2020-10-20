Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 7, 2020 128 NOT PROVIDED BECKER, FAITH L Property Address: 102 CORLEY DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 DIMARTINO, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 67 THORNTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 KRYSANOVA, NATALIYA Property Address: 18 VANDERLIN PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 STEPHENS, CHARLENE A & STEPHENS, MARK A Property ...

