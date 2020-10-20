Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 3-8, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 3-8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 3, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA NA BATEY, LEAH N Appoints: SHIMMEL, SARA BATEY, TYLER MICHAEL GLENN Appoints: SHIMMEL, SARA COCHRANE, MICHAEL T Appoints: COCHRANE, THOMAS M DISALVO, ELSA Appoints: DISALVO, ANGELO J GALLANT, ELAINE E Appoints: GALLANT, KENNETH S GRANATA, RUTH JOYCE Appoints: JEFFREY, LINDA GRANATA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo