Opening of The Barnes Firm announced

Opening of The Barnes Firm announced

By: Daily Record Staff October 20, 2020 0

The Barnes Firm has announced opening of new offices in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City and Long Island. The firm was founded by Stephen E. Barnes, who died Oct. 2 when the small plane he was piloting crashed in Genesee County. The Barnes Firm has operated in California since 2014, winning millions of dollars in settlements for ...

