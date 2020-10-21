Don't Miss
$2.3 million award affirmed

Insurance company argument rejected

By: Bennett Loudon October 21, 2020 0

  A state appeals court has affirmed a $2.3 million arbitration award to a woman injured in a car accident. In February 2019, state Supreme Court Justice Catherine R. Nugent Panepinto issued a judgment upholding the award and the State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. appealed. In a decision released Oct. 9, the Appellate Division of state Supreme ...

