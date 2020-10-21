Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MICHELLE R. SMITH and MICHAEL BIESECKER October 21, 2020 0

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren't welcome in the classroom. The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for ...

