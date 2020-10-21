Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Luring a child: People v. Ringrose

Fourth Department – Luring a child: People v. Ringrose

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Luring a child Luring victims into motor vehicle – Social media statements People v. Ringrose KA 18-01060 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act, rape, and six counts of luring a child on the basis that the evidence is legally sufficient to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo