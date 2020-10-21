Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 8, 2020 73 14420 FROST, JOHN W to FROST, MICHAEL S et ano Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12404 Page: 0165 Tax Account: 053.04-1-1.3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ROWELL, MATTHEW et ano to ROWELL, JENNIFER Property Address: 3400 COUNTY LINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12404 Page: 0287 Tax Account: 038.02-1-3.11 Full Sale ...

