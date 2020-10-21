Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 10, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 10, 2020 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AIELLO, TIFFANY P Favor: ANDROSS, DOUGLAS B Amount: $5,145.50 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT CHANDLER, DIVINE 60 TREYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 HUNTSMAN, CRAIG A 222 MAIN STREET, PHELPS NY 14532 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 SANTOS, DRULIAN 121 ARGO PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

