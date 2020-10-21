Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 8, 2020 117 NOT PROVIDED GALLACHER, DARLENE & GALLACHER, DAVID J Property Address: 5685 RIDGE ROAD WEST, PARMA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $186,000.00 GLENPOST GLOBAL LLC Property Address: 475 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NICOL, LESLIE Amount: $50,000.00 14420 BURLESON, CAMERON L Property Address: 412 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

