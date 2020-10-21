Don't Miss
Home / News / OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO and GEOFF MULVIHILL October 21, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, the powerful prescription painkiller that experts say helped touch off an opioid epidemic, will plead  guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. The company will plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to ...

