Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Medicare coverage: Bloom v. Azar

Second Circuit – Medicare coverage: Bloom v. Azar

By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Medicare coverage Amount-in-controversy – Aggregation – Judicial review Bloom v. Azar 18-2390 Judges Livingston, Leval, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff requested Medicare coverage to offset the costs associated with a device that he uses to treat his diabetes. The Medicare Appeals Council rejected three of his requests. When he sought judicial review, ...

