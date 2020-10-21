Second Circuit – Police negligence: Ferreira v. City of Binghamton

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 21, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Police negligence Negligent investigation – Special duty rule Ferreira v. City of Binghamton 17-3234-cv Judges Livingston, Leval, and Pooler Background: The plaintiff was shot in the stomach by the defendant police officers in the course of the police officer’s executing a no-knock search warrant. The plaintiff alleged that he was the victim ...

