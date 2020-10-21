Don't Miss
Home / News / Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species

By: The Associated Press JANET McCONNAUGHEY October 21, 2020

NEW ORLEANS — Environmental groups asked a federal court Wednesday to throw out the Trump administration's assessment of oil and gas activity's likely effects on endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico, saying it dismisses the chance of another disastrous blowout like the BP spill of 2010. The National Marine Fisheries Service's 700-page analysis greatly underestimates ...

